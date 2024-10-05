IndiGo System Outage Causes Chaos for Thousands of Passengers
IndiGo passengers experienced significant delays due to a system outage lasting over seven hours. The issue disrupted various services, leading to long queues at airports. Passengers shared their frustrations online, reporting missed flights and impeded check-ins. The airline worked to restore services and asked for patience.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of IndiGo passengers endured significant delays on Saturday following a system outage that lasted more than seven hours. The disruption led to long queues and delays in check-ins and baggage processing at airports nationwide.
Social media was flooded with pictures of crowded terminals and handwritten boarding passes, as frustrated passengers expressed their woes online. Some reported missing flights due to the ongoing technical issues.
IndiGo, India's largest airline with over 2,000 daily flights, reported that its systems began slowing down early in the morning, impacting services like online bookings and check-ins. By evening, the airline stated that systems were restored, though recovery to full normalcy was still underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- system outage
- passengers
- airports
- flights
- queues
- check-ins
- baggage
- booking system
- delays
ALSO READ
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Lufthansa Grounds Flights to Middle Eastern Destinations
Heavy Rains Force Diversion of 14 Incoming Flights at Mumbai Airport
Global Airlines Halt Middle East Flights Over Safety Concerns
Two flights diverted, seven flights had to make go-around at Mumbai airport due to inclement weather: officials.