IndiGo System Outage Causes Chaos for Thousands of Passengers

Thousands of IndiGo passengers endured significant delays on Saturday following a system outage that lasted more than seven hours. The disruption led to long queues and delays in check-ins and baggage processing at airports nationwide.

Social media was flooded with pictures of crowded terminals and handwritten boarding passes, as frustrated passengers expressed their woes online. Some reported missing flights due to the ongoing technical issues.

IndiGo, India's largest airline with over 2,000 daily flights, reported that its systems began slowing down early in the morning, impacting services like online bookings and check-ins. By evening, the airline stated that systems were restored, though recovery to full normalcy was still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)