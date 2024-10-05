Left Menu

Close Call: Car Blocks Train Path, Disruption Averted

A car got stuck on a railway track at a crossing in Katra Shahbazpur, halting a passenger train. RPF officials quickly resolved the issue by using a crane to remove the car. The driver was rushing to a funeral, and a potential accident was avoided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:33 IST
Close Call: Car Blocks Train Path, Disruption Averted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a potentially dangerous situation unfolded as a car became lodged on a railway track at Katra Shahbazpur, causing passenger train operations to come to a halt.

Inspector Ajmer Singh of the Railway Protection Force's Budhwal unit reported that a major accident was narrowly avoided at crossing gate number 286 on the Lucknow-Gonda railway section. Prompt action by railway officials ensured the safety and continuity of railway operations.

Utilizing a crane, the stranded car was swiftly removed from the tracks, allowing rail traffic to resume. The driver, in a rush to attend a family member's funeral, expressed his urgency, highlighting the human element behind the near miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024