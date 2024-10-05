Close Call: Car Blocks Train Path, Disruption Averted
A car got stuck on a railway track at a crossing in Katra Shahbazpur, halting a passenger train. RPF officials quickly resolved the issue by using a crane to remove the car. The driver was rushing to a funeral, and a potential accident was avoided.
On Saturday, a potentially dangerous situation unfolded as a car became lodged on a railway track at Katra Shahbazpur, causing passenger train operations to come to a halt.
Inspector Ajmer Singh of the Railway Protection Force's Budhwal unit reported that a major accident was narrowly avoided at crossing gate number 286 on the Lucknow-Gonda railway section. Prompt action by railway officials ensured the safety and continuity of railway operations.
Utilizing a crane, the stranded car was swiftly removed from the tracks, allowing rail traffic to resume. The driver, in a rush to attend a family member's funeral, expressed his urgency, highlighting the human element behind the near miss.
