Tragedy on Wheels: Tractor Mishap in Uttar Pradesh

A speeding tractor-trolley carrying laborers overturned in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, killing a woman and injuring 18 others. The accident, caused by driver negligence, involved mostly female laborers. One victim, Vimala Devi, succumbed to her injuries, and several others are in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district when a tractor-trolley loaded with laborers lost control and overturned, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to 18 people, local police reported Saturday evening.

Authorities stated that Vimala Devi, a woman in her mid-thirties, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Among the injured are 16 women and three men, with several in critical condition. The tragic incident took place near Chitaiyan village, within the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station.

Eyewitnesses claim the driver lost control due to negligence, with some suggesting he was under the influence. The hospital referred five critically injured victims to a higher medical center for treatment, while the rest are receiving care in the district hospital's emergency ward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

