The Looming Economic Threats Over India
The Indian economy faces significant challenges, including stalled private investment, stagnant manufacturing, and declining real wages. Jairam Ramesh warns of unsteady investment, failed 'Make in India' initiatives, and reduced labor productivity. If not addressed, these issues threaten long-term economic growth.
Amid claims of economic progress by the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has highlighted three significant challenges facing the Indian economy: dwindling private sector investment, stagnant manufacturing, and falling real wages for workers.
Ramesh noted a 21% drop in new private sector projects between FY23 and FY24, illustrating investor apprehension regarding India's market conditions and inconsistent government policies.
The lack of growth in manufacturing, despite the 'Make in India' initiative, coupled with a decline in labor productivity, presents a disheartening scenario for the nation's long-term economic prospects.
