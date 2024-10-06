The Looming Economic Threats Over India

Amid claims of economic progress by the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has highlighted three significant challenges facing the Indian economy: dwindling private sector investment, stagnant manufacturing, and falling real wages for workers.

Ramesh noted a 21% drop in new private sector projects between FY23 and FY24, illustrating investor apprehension regarding India's market conditions and inconsistent government policies.

The lack of growth in manufacturing, despite the 'Make in India' initiative, coupled with a decline in labor productivity, presents a disheartening scenario for the nation's long-term economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)