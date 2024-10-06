Left Menu

Odisha Bus Strike: A Stand Against State-Controlled Routes

Bus operators in 14 districts of Odisha have called a 24-hour strike against state-run buses connecting blocks to district headquarters. The strike, organized by multiple associations, aims to protest financial losses caused by subsidized fares and seeks government intervention to address their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Private bus operators in 14 districts of Odisha announced a 24-hour strike starting Monday evening, protesting against state-operated buses that connect blocks to district headquarters.

The strike, set to begin at 6 pm, will affect the districts until 6 pm on Tuesday. Kalahandi Private Bus Owners' Association president, Prabodh Rath, stated that at least 25 private bus owners' associations would participate in the protest.

The strike, according to Rath, is intended to safeguard the operators' livelihoods as state-run LAccMI buses are believed to contribute to financial losses. LAccMI buses, originally intended to operate between panchayats and blocks, are extending services between blocks and district headquarters at subsidized rates.

Western and Southern Odisha Private Bus Owner's Association convenor, Pravin Khamari, articulated concerns about financial strain due to these services. In response, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena indicated that the state is committed to affordable transportation and has called a meeting with bus operators' representatives to discuss the issues.

The strike could majorly affect transportation during the Durga Puja, impacting areas like Kalahandi, Nuapada, and others. Further intensification of the protest is anticipated if government measures are not taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

