Britain Issues Travel Advisory for Israel and OPTs
In light of escalating tensions and violent clashes, Britain has advised its citizens against traveling to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) particularly cautions against non-essential travel to areas near the Gaza border.
07-10-2024
Amidst escalating tensions and violence in the region, Britain has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against visiting Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) specifically advises against any travel near the Gaza border, citing the area's heightened state of instability.
For other regions in Israel and the OPTs, the FCDO recommends only essential travel, urging citizens to remain cautious and updated on the current situation.
