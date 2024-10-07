Britain Issues Travel Advisory for Israel and OPTs

Amidst escalating tensions and violence in the region, Britain has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against visiting Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) specifically advises against any travel near the Gaza border, citing the area's heightened state of instability.

For other regions in Israel and the OPTs, the FCDO recommends only essential travel, urging citizens to remain cautious and updated on the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)