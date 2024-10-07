Left Menu

India's Skyward Surge: 300 Million Flyers by 2030 and Global SAF Collaboration

India's domestic air passenger traffic is set to reach 300 million by 2030, with $11 billion invested in airport development. Collaboration with France on Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chains was also emphasized by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, as India's civil aviation market continues its rapid growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:46 IST
In a bold forecast for India's aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that domestic air passenger traffic is expected to soar to 300 million by 2030. To accommodate this growth, approximately USD 11 billion is projected to be allocated towards developing new airports.

Speaking at the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) conference in New Delhi, Naidu highlighted the potential for collaboration between India and France in developing a sustainable supply chain for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Such partnerships aim to reinforce the growing civil aviation markets and enhance environmental efforts.

Currently, India operates 157 airports, heliports, and waterdromes. By 2025, operational airports are expected to increase to 200, setting the groundwork for a robust expansion in the coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

