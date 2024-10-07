Left Menu

New Runway and RuPay Card Launch Strengthen India-Maldives Ties

The inauguration of a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International Airport and the RuPay card launch in the Maldives are set to boost economic ties and tourism cooperation between India and the Maldives. The developments were jointly inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maldives inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport, part of an airport redevelopment project supported by India. This is expected to bolster economic ties and tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The inauguration was conducted virtually by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Alongside this, the RuPay card payment system was officially launched in the Maldives, facilitating seamless cashless transactions for Indian tourists.

The joint initiatives come after extensive talks between the leaders, where President Muizzu emphasized future cooperation. This marks his first bilateral visit to India, highlighting the robust and evolving partnership underpinned by India's Neighborhood First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

