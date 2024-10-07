New Runway and RuPay Card Launch Strengthen India-Maldives Ties

The Maldives inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport, part of an airport redevelopment project supported by India. This is expected to bolster economic ties and tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The inauguration was conducted virtually by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Alongside this, the RuPay card payment system was officially launched in the Maldives, facilitating seamless cashless transactions for Indian tourists.

The joint initiatives come after extensive talks between the leaders, where President Muizzu emphasized future cooperation. This marks his first bilateral visit to India, highlighting the robust and evolving partnership underpinned by India's Neighborhood First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)