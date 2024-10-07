India-Maldives Strengthen Ties with New Runway and RuPay Launch
India and Maldives enhance cooperation with a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport and the launch of the RuPay card. This collaboration aims to boost economic ties and tourism, further solidifying their historic relationship. The event marks a new chapter in bilateral ties under Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu.
The Maldives marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport and the launch of the RuPay card, both part of India-assisted development projects. These efforts aim to deepen economic ties and bolster tourism between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated the new facilities virtually, underscoring India's ambitious Neighbourhood First policy. The leaders emphasized their commitment to charting a new path of collaboration. President Muizzu's visit is his first bilateral engagement with India.
The runway and the RuPay card launch are strategic initiatives to facilitate cashless transactions and modernize infrastructure, including 700 social housing units handed over to the Maldives. These advancements signify stronger cooperation and mutual support, drawing from a rich history of cultural exchange and trade.
