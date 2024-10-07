Left Menu

UK's Precise Travel Advisory for Israel: What You Need to Know

A recent alert claiming a complete travel restriction to Israel from the UK's foreign office was inaccurate. The UK advises against travel only to specific regions of Israel, and only essential travel to some areas. The advisory was updated, but no significant changes occurred on Sunday.

Updated: 07-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:12 IST
Israel's air force

A recent alert and story claiming that the UK's Foreign Office advised against all travel to Israel were incorrect and have been retracted.

According to the updated travel advisory, the UK maintains a stance against travel to specific parts of Israel, while it advises restricting trips to essential purposes only in other regions.

Although there were updates to the travel advisory on Sunday, they pertained solely to the 'Help from FCDO in Israel' section and did not alter the existing guidance significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

