Tractor-Trolley Mishap Leaves 22 Injured in Budaun
A tractor-trolley accident on the Budaun-Gunnaur road injured 22 people as the driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian. Five of the injured were seriously hurt and sent to Aligarh for further medical treatment, while the remaining were treated with first aid and discharged. All victims were from the Kasganj district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, a tractor-trolley overturned on the Budaun-Gunnaur road, injuring 22 people. The accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road, according to police reports.
Among the injured, five were in serious condition and needed to be transported to a higher medical facility in Aligarh. The rest received first aid before being discharged, authorities confirmed.
Vineet Kumar, SHO of Gunnaur police station, confirmed the vehicle, carrying residents of Kasganj district, overturned during the maneuver, leading to the multiple injuries sustained in the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tractor-trolley
- mishap
- Budaun
- Gunnaur
- injured
- accident
- road
- traffic
- pedestrian
- Aligarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Coal Mine Accident Claims 19 Lives in Eastern Iran
Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Test Comeback After Devastating Accident
Labour's Rocky Road: Missteps and Criticism Emerge
Kolkata Top Cop Visits Injured Sergeant Amid Ongoing Protests
Policemen Injured in Villager Clash: Arrests Made in Kislashpur