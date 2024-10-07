Left Menu

Tractor-Trolley Mishap Leaves 22 Injured in Budaun

A tractor-trolley accident on the Budaun-Gunnaur road injured 22 people as the driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian. Five of the injured were seriously hurt and sent to Aligarh for further medical treatment, while the remaining were treated with first aid and discharged. All victims were from the Kasganj district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:00 IST
In a tragic incident on Monday, a tractor-trolley overturned on the Budaun-Gunnaur road, injuring 22 people. The accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road, according to police reports.

Among the injured, five were in serious condition and needed to be transported to a higher medical facility in Aligarh. The rest received first aid before being discharged, authorities confirmed.

Vineet Kumar, SHO of Gunnaur police station, confirmed the vehicle, carrying residents of Kasganj district, overturned during the maneuver, leading to the multiple injuries sustained in the accident.

