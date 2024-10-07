Tractor-Trolley Mishap Leaves 22 Injured in Budaun

In a tragic incident on Monday, a tractor-trolley overturned on the Budaun-Gunnaur road, injuring 22 people. The accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road, according to police reports.

Among the injured, five were in serious condition and needed to be transported to a higher medical facility in Aligarh. The rest received first aid before being discharged, authorities confirmed.

Vineet Kumar, SHO of Gunnaur police station, confirmed the vehicle, carrying residents of Kasganj district, overturned during the maneuver, leading to the multiple injuries sustained in the accident.

