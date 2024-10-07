India's Skill Boost: CII's Ambitious One Lakh Jobs Initiative

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched a new skill development centre by industry body CII in Kandivali, setting an ambitious target of creating 100,000 jobs within a year.

Goyal highlighted that the centre would play a crucial role in skilling the youth across various sectors. An additional, larger centre is also planned to open in Borivali in the coming months.

R Mukundan, Vice President of CII and MD & CEO of Tata Chemicals, stated that the centre, entirely led by CII and the industry, will align its skill training programs with National Standards set by NCVET, aiming to impact 50,000 youth and micro-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)