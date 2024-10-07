India's Skill Boost: CII's Ambitious One Lakh Jobs Initiative
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a CII skill development centre in Kandivali, targeting 100,000 jobs within a year. This initiative aims to skill youth across sectors, with another centre planned in Borivali. CII's R Mukundan emphasized alignment with national vocational standards.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched a new skill development centre by industry body CII in Kandivali, setting an ambitious target of creating 100,000 jobs within a year.
Goyal highlighted that the centre would play a crucial role in skilling the youth across various sectors. An additional, larger centre is also planned to open in Borivali in the coming months.
R Mukundan, Vice President of CII and MD & CEO of Tata Chemicals, stated that the centre, entirely led by CII and the industry, will align its skill training programs with National Standards set by NCVET, aiming to impact 50,000 youth and micro-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra over the next three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CID Investigates Death of Sexual Assault Case Accused
Congress Criticizes Maharashtra Govt Over Badlapur Encounter Incident
Political Storm Brews Over Police Encounter in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Sexual Assault Accused
Shiv Sena (UBT) Asserts Unity Amongst Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls