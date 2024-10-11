Ajitesh Korupolu: Redefining Real Estate in India

Hyderabad, Oct 11, 2024 – On The Ranveer Show, Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, brought fresh perspectives to India's real estate landscape. He challenges the common belief in homeownership in one's 20s, advocating instead for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as a more lucrative option.

Ajitesh highlights the integration of traditional Vastu principles with modern technology in real estate, presenting a balanced approach for investors. He addresses critical issues like corruption in the sector, offering practical advice on due diligence for both buyers and investors.

Through ASBL, Ajitesh demonstrates his innovative strategies in transforming real estate, transforming home experiences in India. His conversation on the show provides valuable insights for those aiming to enhance their real estate acumen and navigate the evolving market in 2024.

