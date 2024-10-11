Left Menu

Ajitesh Korupolu: Redefining Real Estate in India

Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, shares his insights on India's real estate market on The Ranveer Show. He discusses the benefits of REITs over traditional home buying, the significance of Vastu in modern real estate, and strategies to mitigate corruption. His vision combines tradition with innovation to transform the industry.

Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:28 IST
Ajitesh Korupolu: Redefining Real Estate in India
Hyderabad, Oct 11, 2024 – On The Ranveer Show, Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, brought fresh perspectives to India's real estate landscape. He challenges the common belief in homeownership in one's 20s, advocating instead for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as a more lucrative option.

Ajitesh highlights the integration of traditional Vastu principles with modern technology in real estate, presenting a balanced approach for investors. He addresses critical issues like corruption in the sector, offering practical advice on due diligence for both buyers and investors.

Through ASBL, Ajitesh demonstrates his innovative strategies in transforming real estate, transforming home experiences in India. His conversation on the show provides valuable insights for those aiming to enhance their real estate acumen and navigate the evolving market in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

