Left Menu

September Producer Prices: A Steady Inflation Outlook Amid Mixed Signals

In September, U.S. producer prices remained unchanged, with a moderate increase in service costs counterbalanced by a decrease in goods prices. This stability aligns with current inflation forecasts and supports predictions that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:17 IST
September Producer Prices: A Steady Inflation Outlook Amid Mixed Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In September, U.S. producer prices showed no change, signaling a stable inflation outlook. A modest increase in the cost of services was balanced by a decrease in goods prices, aligning with expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month.

According to the Labor Department's report on Friday, despite consumer prices rising slightly more than expected, the producer price index (PPI) remained unchanged. This follows an unrevised 0.2% gain in August, with economists forecasting only a minor increase.

Overall, the data suggests that inflation is on a downward trend, with core PCE estimated to rise modestly. The Federal Reserve remains on track to adjust policy, grounded in the strength of the current economic condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024