September Producer Prices: A Steady Inflation Outlook Amid Mixed Signals
In September, U.S. producer prices remained unchanged, with a moderate increase in service costs counterbalanced by a decrease in goods prices. This stability aligns with current inflation forecasts and supports predictions that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again soon.
In September, U.S. producer prices showed no change, signaling a stable inflation outlook. A modest increase in the cost of services was balanced by a decrease in goods prices, aligning with expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month.
According to the Labor Department's report on Friday, despite consumer prices rising slightly more than expected, the producer price index (PPI) remained unchanged. This follows an unrevised 0.2% gain in August, with economists forecasting only a minor increase.
Overall, the data suggests that inflation is on a downward trend, with core PCE estimated to rise modestly. The Federal Reserve remains on track to adjust policy, grounded in the strength of the current economic condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.producer
- prices
- inflation
- Federal Reserve
- interest rates
- consumer prices
- PPI
- PCE
- indexes
- services
ALSO READ
Philippines Dispatches Civilian Ship for Supplies in South China Sea
CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report in RG Kar Medical College Trainee Doctor Case
Bees' Decision-Making Mirrors Human Shopping Behavior
Kerala MLA Faces Charges for Alleged Phone Tapping and Incitement
Lulu Group to Boost Andhra Pradesh Economy with Hypermarkets, Shopping Mall, and Logistic Centres