September Producer Prices: A Steady Inflation Outlook Amid Mixed Signals

In September, U.S. producer prices showed no change, signaling a stable inflation outlook. A modest increase in the cost of services was balanced by a decrease in goods prices, aligning with expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month.

According to the Labor Department's report on Friday, despite consumer prices rising slightly more than expected, the producer price index (PPI) remained unchanged. This follows an unrevised 0.2% gain in August, with economists forecasting only a minor increase.

Overall, the data suggests that inflation is on a downward trend, with core PCE estimated to rise modestly. The Federal Reserve remains on track to adjust policy, grounded in the strength of the current economic condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)