Crisis Averted: Inside the Air India Express Hydraulic Malfunction Investigation
An Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced a hydraulic failure shortly after take-off. The DGCA is set to investigate the issue as the aircraft circled for over two hours before landing safely. Emergency teams responded swiftly, ensuring passenger safety and alternate travel arrangements.
- Country:
- India
Aviation authorities are gearing up for a detailed investigation into the Air India Express aircraft that encountered a hydraulic failure during its flight from Trichy to Sharjah.
The malfunction affected an aircraft carrying 141 individuals, forcing it to circle above Trichy for over two hours before it safely landed.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu commended the quick response of airport and emergency crews following the full emergency alert declared at 1805 hours.
The flight successfully landed at 2015 hours.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to determine the root cause of the hydraulic failure, while Air India Express ensures alternative travel arrangements for passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
