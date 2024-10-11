Air India Express Faces Hydraulic Glitch: Safe Landing Achieved

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to thoroughly investigate the Air India Express aircraft that faced a hydraulic failure during its flight from Trichy to Sharjah last Friday. The investigation aims to identify the root cause of the malfunction.

The incident involved an aircraft carrying 141 passengers, which reported hydraulic trouble shortly after departure. The crew managed to keep the plane airborne above Trichy for nearly two-and-a-half hours, ultimately landing safely at Trichy airport. A full emergency was declared at 1805 hours, with the flight successfully landing at 2015 hours.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu praised the swift and effective response of airport and emergency teams. He confirmed the DGCA's involvement in the investigation and assured that Air India Express is providing necessary assistance to passengers, including potential alternate travel arrangements. The minister also acknowledged the crew's adherence to safety protocols, ensuring passenger safety throughout the ordeal.

