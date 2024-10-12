Express Train Collision Averts Catastrophe in Tamil Nadu

An express train collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu's Ponneri-Kavarapettai section on Friday, injuring several passengers and causing a coach to catch fire, according to railway officials.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and noted that swift relief and rescue operations are in progress, with the injured being transported to hospitals.

Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar stated that, fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Emergency crews quickly reached the scene to manage the situation, and train movement in the area is currently halted as damaged coaches are cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)