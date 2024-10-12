Ajmera Realty Sees Steady Growth in Sale Bookings Amid Residential Boom

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd experienced marginal growth in its second-quarter sale bookings, reaching Rs 254 crore, reflecting a 1% increase over the previous year's Rs 252 crore.

Demand for residential properties continues to bolster Ajmera's performance, as evidenced by an 18% surge in sale bookings to Rs 560 crore during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 476 crore in the same period last year.

Positioned as one of India's leading real estate developers, the Mumbai-based company remains a significant player in the country's housing market.

