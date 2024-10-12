Left Menu

Ajmera Realty Sees Steady Growth in Sale Bookings Amid Residential Boom

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported a slight increase in sale bookings to Rs 254 crore during the second quarter, driven by strong demand for residential properties. The company's bookings reached Rs 560 crore for the first half of fiscal 2024-25, marking an 18% rise from the previous year.

Updated: 12-10-2024 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd experienced marginal growth in its second-quarter sale bookings, reaching Rs 254 crore, reflecting a 1% increase over the previous year's Rs 252 crore.

Demand for residential properties continues to bolster Ajmera's performance, as evidenced by an 18% surge in sale bookings to Rs 560 crore during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 476 crore in the same period last year.

Positioned as one of India's leading real estate developers, the Mumbai-based company remains a significant player in the country's housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

