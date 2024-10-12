Left Menu

Fire Contained on Oil Tanker Annika off Baltic Sea Coast

A fire ignited on an oil tanker, Annika, near Germany's Baltic Sea coast. The crew was evacuated and the fire, concentrated at the stern and engine room, was put out before reaching the oil cargo. The vessel was towed to Rostock for further safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:03 IST
Fire Contained on Oil Tanker Annika off Baltic Sea Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Authorities announced that a fire on an oil tanker off Germany's Baltic Sea coast was successfully extinguished on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the German-flagged ship Annika on Friday morning, prompting the maritime rescue service to evacuate all seven crew members while black smoke was visible from the shore.

The blaze, initially located in the engine room or a nearby storage area, was confined to the stern of the ship. After ensuring stability, officials towed the tanker to Rostock, where firefighters confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 1 a.m., according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024