Fire Contained on Oil Tanker Annika off Baltic Sea Coast
A fire ignited on an oil tanker, Annika, near Germany's Baltic Sea coast. The crew was evacuated and the fire, concentrated at the stern and engine room, was put out before reaching the oil cargo. The vessel was towed to Rostock for further safety measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Authorities announced that a fire on an oil tanker off Germany's Baltic Sea coast was successfully extinguished on Saturday.
The fire broke out on the German-flagged ship Annika on Friday morning, prompting the maritime rescue service to evacuate all seven crew members while black smoke was visible from the shore.
The blaze, initially located in the engine room or a nearby storage area, was confined to the stern of the ship. After ensuring stability, officials towed the tanker to Rostock, where firefighters confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 1 a.m., according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- tanker
- Annika
- Baltic Sea
- Germany
- oil
- cargo
- evacuation
- maritime
- Rostock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MCD Commissioner Orders Standing Committee Election Amid Turmoil
BCB Unable to Provide Shakib Personal Security for Final Test Amid Political Turmoil
Cultivating Resilience: Germany's Beer Industry Fights Climate Change
The Fragile Stability of Barnier's Government Amid Political Turmoil
Kerala's Political Turmoil: CM Vijayan Denies MLA Anvar's Allegations