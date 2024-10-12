Fire Contained on Oil Tanker Annika off Baltic Sea Coast

Authorities announced that a fire on an oil tanker off Germany's Baltic Sea coast was successfully extinguished on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the German-flagged ship Annika on Friday morning, prompting the maritime rescue service to evacuate all seven crew members while black smoke was visible from the shore.

The blaze, initially located in the engine room or a nearby storage area, was confined to the stern of the ship. After ensuring stability, officials towed the tanker to Rostock, where firefighters confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 1 a.m., according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.

