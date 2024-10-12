Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Ratan Tata

Ford Motor Company's chairman, Bill Ford, expressed deep sorrow following the death of industry icon Ratan Tata earlier this week. In a heartfelt statement, Ford described Tata as a visionary leader, emphasizing his exceptional stewardship of Jaguar and Land Rover.

Tata's impactful leadership saw the Tata group reach new heights across diverse sectors, a legacy that will inspire future generations of business leaders. Tata's illustrious journey included the acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in 2008, marking a historic USD 2.3 billion all-cash deal.

Recalling his personal interaction with Tata, Ford characterized their meeting as warm and congenial, dismissing claims of Tata feeling humiliated as inaccurate. Ford fondly remembered their discussions on the challenges and joys of managing family businesses.

