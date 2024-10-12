Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Ratan Tata
Ford Motor Company chairman Bill Ford expressed his sadness over the passing of Ratan Tata, highlighting his visionary leadership. Tata, who elevated the Tata conglomerate, passed away at 86. In 2008, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford. Ford denies Tata felt humiliated during their meeting.
- Country:
- India
Ford Motor Company's chairman, Bill Ford, expressed deep sorrow following the death of industry icon Ratan Tata earlier this week. In a heartfelt statement, Ford described Tata as a visionary leader, emphasizing his exceptional stewardship of Jaguar and Land Rover.
Tata's impactful leadership saw the Tata group reach new heights across diverse sectors, a legacy that will inspire future generations of business leaders. Tata's illustrious journey included the acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in 2008, marking a historic USD 2.3 billion all-cash deal.
Recalling his personal interaction with Tata, Ford characterized their meeting as warm and congenial, dismissing claims of Tata feeling humiliated as inaccurate. Ford fondly remembered their discussions on the challenges and joys of managing family businesses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 Crore Facility
Tata Motors Lays Foundation Stone for New Facility in Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin Lays Foundation for Tata Motors' Plant in Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors Reports 15% Decline in Domestic Sales for September
Powering Progress: Bank of India and Tata Motors Finance Unite for Enhanced Commercial Vehicle Financing