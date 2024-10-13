FLY91: Disrupting Aviation with Digital Prowess
FLY91, a Goa-based regional airline, is revolutionizing aviation by eliminating traditional call centers and adopting a fully digital approach to customer queries. The airline began operations in March 2023, and focuses on technological innovation to save costs and enhance customer service through digital applications and automation.
FLY91, a Goa-based regional airline, is charting a unique course in the aviation industry by opting for digital solutions over traditional call centers. Since commencing operations in March 2023, FLY91 has sought to transform customer service with technology, aiming for significant cost savings and improved efficiency.
Prasanna Subramaniam, the airline's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the importance of being a 'digital native' and leveraging technological advancements to disrupt conventional airline practices. The airline currently operates two ATR 72-600 aircraft and plans to expand its fleet to six by March 2025, enhancing its connectivity with other carriers.
FLY91 actively seeks partnerships with foreign airlines to act as a last-mile connector, underlining its commitment to coexisting with both domestic and international players. The airline serves destinations such as Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lakshadweep, focusing on delivering seamless services through digital innovation.
