Festive Airfare Drop Offers Relief for Diwali Travelers

Airfares on numerous domestic routes have fallen by 20-25% compared to last year, attributed to increased capacity and lower oil prices. Some routes, like Bengaluru-Kolkata, saw a maximum drop of 38%. This trend provides more affordable travel options during the Diwali season.

This Diwali season brings good news for air passengers, with average airfares on many domestic routes plummeting by 20-25% compared to the same period last year. A thorough analysis points to increased flight capacity and a recent decline in oil prices as main drivers behind this drop.

According to travel portal ixigo, prices for one-way tickets, based on a 30-day advanced purchase, have dropped significantly. For instance, the airfare for a Bengaluru-Kolkata flight has seen a maximum dip of 38% from Rs 10,195 to Rs 6,319, epitomizing the broader trend of reduced costs across several routes.

ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai attributed the reduction to the suspension of Go First airline last year. As a result, additional capacity has been introduced. Although oil prices are experiencing slight upward movements due to geopolitical tensions, the overall decrease this year has eased travel during the festive season.

