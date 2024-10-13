Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Three Lives Lost

A devastating road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two foreign nationals, authorities disclosed on Sunday. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, also left three others injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near the 125 km mark in the Usrahar area.

The victims were en route to Delhi after spending the Dussehra holiday in Lucknow, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma. Tragically, the collision claimed the lives of 30-year-old Afghan national Naz, 20-year-old Russian Katharina, and the car's driver, 40-year-old Sanjeev from Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension.

The injured passengers, 25-year-old Atifa (Naz's sister), Christine (20), and 38-year-old Delhi resident Rahul, have been hospitalized at Saifai Medical College, Etawah. The deceased have been transported for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)