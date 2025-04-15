Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bahraich-Gonda Highway Claims Five Lives

A deadly collision between a double-decker bus and a tempo on the Bahraich-Gonda highway resulted in the deaths of five family members, including two children. The victims were en route to a wedding reception. Eleven others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:34 IST
A devastating incident unfolded on the Bahraich-Gonda highway when a collision between a double-decker bus and a tempo claimed the lives of five family members, including two children. The victims were part of a group traveling to a wedding reception when the accident occurred, reported District Magistrate Monika Rani.

The tragic event took place near Payagpur as the tempo, carrying 16 individuals from Hirai Purwa village, collided head-on with a bus traveling in the opposite direction. The tempo driver attempting to overtake a tractor is believed to be the cause of the crash, as detailed by local officials.

In the aftermath, eleven injured passengers, reportedly all women and children, were admitted to Maharishi Balark district hospital in Bahraich. While their conditions remain stable, some are still under observation. Police have taken the bus and its driver into custody and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

