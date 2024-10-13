Tragedy Strikes Again: Egypt's Railway System Under Scrutiny

In a tragic incident, a locomotive collided with a Cairo-bound passenger train in southern Egypt, leaving at least one dead and several injured, according to authorities on Sunday. This accident marks the second train collision in Egypt within a month.

The crash happened in Minya province, 270 kilometers south of Cairo. As a result of the collision, two railway carriages plunged into an adjacent watercourse. The railway authority has stated that it is investigating the cause of the accident.

Local media broadcast footage showing the two carriages partially submerged. The Health Ministry confirmed that 21 injured individuals were transported to hospitals, with 19 later discharged. Despite recent efforts to improve Egypt's railways, train accidents remain frequent, underscoring the challenges of renovating an outdated and mismanaged system.

(With inputs from agencies.)