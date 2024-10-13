Bridging Creeks: Maharashtra's Infrastructure Leap
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the north channel of Thane Creek Bridge 3 and initiated seven new bridges across critical creeks. Costing Rs 559 crore, the Thane bridge spans 3180 meters, while the collective 26.70 km length of new bridges amounts to Rs 7,851 crore.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday marked a significant milestone by inaugurating the north channel of Thane Creek Bridge 3. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for seven new bridges spanning creeks from Rewas in Raigad to Redi in Sindhudurg.
With the 3180-meter-long Thane Creek Bridge costing Rs 559 crore, the ambitious project also includes upcoming constructions over Dharamatar, Kundlika, Agardanda, Bankot, Kelshi, Jaigad, and Kunkeshwar creeks. These new bridges will reach a collective length of 26.70 kilometers and involve an investment of Rs 7,851 crore.
Seen as a long-awaited development since Maharashtra's establishment, the bridges represent a 'Diwali gift' for Konkan's residents. Shinde highlighted that the upcoming Konkan greenfield expressway will further slash travel time from Mumbai to Konkan to just five hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
