Left Menu

India Eyes $117 Billion Export Boom at World Trade Expo 2024

The World Trade Expo 2024 in Mumbai, organized by the WTC Mumbai and AIAI, aims to unlock USD 117 billion in export potential across 30 countries. Key sectors include textiles and pharmaceuticals. The event will feature significant discussions on innovation, green energy, and emerging market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:49 IST
India Eyes $117 Billion Export Boom at World Trade Expo 2024
Representative image (Photo source: https://www.worldtradeexpo.org/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of unlocking an estimated USD 117 billion in untapped export potential as anticipation builds for the World Trade Expo 2024. The event, hosted by the World Trade Center Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries, will shine a spotlight on trade opportunities with 30 countries and regions.

The Expo, scheduled for October 17-18 at WTC Mumbai, will commence with HE CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, delivering a keynote address on 'Innovation for Sustainability, with a Focus on Green and Renewable Energy.' Distinguished speaker Ajay Shankar and Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also contribute insights.

The participating regions, which play a vital role in India's trade landscape, will explore opportunities in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and machinery. With existing trade agreements and promising markets, the expo presents a platform for Indian businesses to expand their trade horizons amid challenging global trading conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024