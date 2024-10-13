India Eyes $117 Billion Export Boom at World Trade Expo 2024

India is on the brink of unlocking an estimated USD 117 billion in untapped export potential as anticipation builds for the World Trade Expo 2024. The event, hosted by the World Trade Center Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries, will shine a spotlight on trade opportunities with 30 countries and regions.

The Expo, scheduled for October 17-18 at WTC Mumbai, will commence with HE CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, delivering a keynote address on 'Innovation for Sustainability, with a Focus on Green and Renewable Energy.' Distinguished speaker Ajay Shankar and Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also contribute insights.

The participating regions, which play a vital role in India's trade landscape, will explore opportunities in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and machinery. With existing trade agreements and promising markets, the expo presents a platform for Indian businesses to expand their trade horizons amid challenging global trading conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)