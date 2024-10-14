Left Menu

Air India Flight Emergency Diverted to Delhi Due to Bomb Threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York with 239 passengers was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. Passengers and crew have disembarked to undergo security checks, and the flight will depart again once protocols are completed. Similar threats affected two IndiGo flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:40 IST
Air India Flight Emergency Diverted to Delhi Due to Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight traveling from Mumbai to New York with 239 passengers was redirected to Delhi early on Monday morning after a bomb threat was reported, according to official sources.

The flight, numbered AI 119 and initially bound for JFK, was diverted upon advice from the government's security regulatory committee. 'Our ground staff is working tirelessly to minimize the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this unforeseen incident,' Air India stated.

After landing, all individuals onboard were subjected to security checks and will be accommodated in hotels once the procedures are complete. Muhladhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, assessed the situation at Delhi airport, ensuring passengers received the necessary assistance and lodging. The bomb threat was noted on social media platform X, prompting strict adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

