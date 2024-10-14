Left Menu

Vegetable Price Surge Drives Inflation to Nine-Month High

Soaring vegetable prices have pushed retail inflation to a nine-month high of 5.49% in September. The increase is attributed to high base effects and adverse weather. The inflation rate in the food basket rose to 9.24%, with rural areas seeing higher rates than urban areas as per the NSO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:33 IST
Vegetable Price Surge Drives Inflation to Nine-Month High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation in India surged to a nine-month high of 5.49% in September, driven primarily by a sharp increase in vegetable prices, according to recent government data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a rise from 3.65% in August to 5.02% in September, marking the highest level since December 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India is tasked with keeping inflation at 4%, while challenges in food production continue to pressure prices. Rural areas face higher inflation compared to urban regions, with Bihar experiencing the highest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024