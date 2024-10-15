Left Menu

UK CAA Pioneers Drone Use for Infrastructure Inspection

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced a policy allowing drones to inspect infrastructure like power lines and wind turbines. This move aims to reduce costs and enable drones to operate beyond visual line of sight. Several projects will evaluate the policy's impact.

Updated: 15-10-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 04:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has opened a new chapter for drone usage by permitting their application in infrastructure inspections. As of Tuesday, drones can now be utilized to inspect power lines and wind turbines, marking what the CAA calls a 'significant milestone.'

The policy allows drones to operate beyond the visual line of sight of their remote controllers, a capability that has been tightly restricted until now and largely limited to trial phases.

By enabling drones to fly at low heights near infrastructure, the CAA aims to cut operational costs while augmenting safety. These developments, according to the CAA's Director Sophie O'Sullivan, highlight the evolving role of drones in improving daily life across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

