UK CAA Pioneers Drone Use for Infrastructure Inspection

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has opened a new chapter for drone usage by permitting their application in infrastructure inspections. As of Tuesday, drones can now be utilized to inspect power lines and wind turbines, marking what the CAA calls a 'significant milestone.'

The policy allows drones to operate beyond the visual line of sight of their remote controllers, a capability that has been tightly restricted until now and largely limited to trial phases.

By enabling drones to fly at low heights near infrastructure, the CAA aims to cut operational costs while augmenting safety. These developments, according to the CAA's Director Sophie O'Sullivan, highlight the evolving role of drones in improving daily life across various sectors.

