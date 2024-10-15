Left Menu

Multiple Bomb Scares Disrupt Air Travel: Authorities Respond with Stringent Security Checks

Security agencies conducted intensive counter-terror drills after bomb threats were made against four planes through a social media handle. The threats affected flights including an Air India plane to the U.S. Authorities took precautionary measures, and all Monday threats were declared hoaxes. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, security agencies sprang into action after receiving bomb threats targeting four airplanes, including a flight destined for the United States, through a social media platform, officials reported. The alerts forced counter-terrorism drills at several airports.

The incident follows bomb threats on Monday involving three international flights from Mumbai, which caused significant passenger and crew disruptions, although those threats were later confirmed as hoaxes. On Tuesday, an X social media handle renewed fears by threatening four separate flights, including an Air India Express from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya flight, a SpiceJet from Darbhanga to Mumbai, an Akasa Air from Siliguri to Bengaluru, and an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago.

The Air India Express underwent rigorous security inspections in Ayodhya, while flights from SpiceJet and Akasa Air landed safely. The Air India U.S.-bound flight was rerouted to Canada for further checks. Authorities are taking all necessary precautions, and Indian cyber-security experts are working alongside police to trace the source of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

