Multiple Bomb Scares Disrupt Air Travel: Authorities Respond with Stringent Security Checks

On Tuesday, security agencies sprang into action after receiving bomb threats targeting four airplanes, including a flight destined for the United States, through a social media platform, officials reported. The alerts forced counter-terrorism drills at several airports.

The incident follows bomb threats on Monday involving three international flights from Mumbai, which caused significant passenger and crew disruptions, although those threats were later confirmed as hoaxes. On Tuesday, an X social media handle renewed fears by threatening four separate flights, including an Air India Express from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya flight, a SpiceJet from Darbhanga to Mumbai, an Akasa Air from Siliguri to Bengaluru, and an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago.

The Air India Express underwent rigorous security inspections in Ayodhya, while flights from SpiceJet and Akasa Air landed safely. The Air India U.S.-bound flight was rerouted to Canada for further checks. Authorities are taking all necessary precautions, and Indian cyber-security experts are working alongside police to trace the source of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)