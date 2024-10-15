Left Menu

Gujarat's Industrial Leap: Infrastructure Investments Unveiled

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Rs 564 crore worth of infrastructure projects for state-run industrial estates. These initiatives, focused on improving water supply and road networks, will bolster the state's industrial ecosystem. Key projects are underway across various estates, including a major water supply system for the Textile Park in Vansi.

In a significant move to bolster industrial infrastructure, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated projects worth Rs 564 crore on Tuesday. Virtually kickstarting operations, Patel laid foundation stones for various infrastructure enhancements designed to improve Gujarat's industrial ecosystem. These projects were part of the 'Vikas Saptah' celebrations in Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) spearheads these projects, with a strong focus on ensuring efficient water supply and robust road networks across multiple industrial estates. A highlight is the Rs 352 crore initiative under the PM MITRA Park scheme, aiming to establish a 65 MLD water supply system at the Textile Park in Vansi, Navsari district, thus supporting the burgeoning textile industry.

Projects at various estates, including a Rs 21 crore water storage tank in Sanand-2 and a Rs 39 crore road network development in Khirasara-2, exemplify the state's commitment to infrastructure development. Collectively, these initiatives will significantly boost Gujarat's industrial capabilities, ensuring efficient connectivity and meeting increasing water demands.

