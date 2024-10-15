BEML Ltd Secures Landmark Contract for High-Speed Trainsets

BEML Ltd, a major player in India's public sector, has secured a prestigious Rs 866.87 crore contract from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The contract covers the design, manufacture, and commissioning of two cutting-edge high-speed trainsets.

This project represents a pivotal step for India's high-speed rail ambitions, with the two trainsets set to be the first indigenously conceived and developed in the country. These trainsets are engineered to reach test speeds of up to 280 kmph, positioning India on the high-speed rail map globally.

Manufacture will take place at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex, with completion expected by 2026. Each trainset, comprising eight cars, will boast amenities such as fully air-conditioned, chair car configurations with reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and advanced onboard infotainment systems.

