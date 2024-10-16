Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Urges Quality Over Subsidies for Global Market Success

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stresses the importance of manufacturing high-quality products to enhance export competitiveness. He highlights government efforts, like Quality Control Orders, to align industries with global standards and urges industry participation in BIS committees to achieve self-reliant economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:14 IST
On Wednesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called on the industry to prioritize high-quality manufacturing to harness global markets. According to Goyal, export competitiveness can't be achieved through government subsidies or support alone.

The government has implemented Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to promote quality manufacturing in India. Between 2014 and now, the issuance of QCOs has drastically increased, covering more products to ensure adherence to quality standards.

Goyal urged industry participation in BIS committees, emphasizing that quality manufacturing is essential for India's economic and export growth. The minister highlighted the need for industries to overcome reluctance and collaborate to build a self-reliant and globally recognized India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

