Left Menu

The Executive Centre's Expansive Growth: A Green Push in India

Hong Kong-based The Executive Centre plans to invest Rs 125 crore to expand its presence in India by opening eight new centers. The company achieved a 31% growth in India revenue in 2023, driven by increasing demand for flexible office spaces among various sectors including IT/ITES, BFSI, and startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:30 IST
The Executive Centre's Expansive Growth: A Green Push in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Executive Centre, headquartered in Hong Kong, is set to broaden its footprint in India by investing Rs 125 crore to establish eight new centers. This strategic move comes on the back of a significant 31% increase in Indian revenues for 2023, primarily due to burgeoning demand for adaptable workspaces across different sectors.

Paul Salnikow, the company's Founder and CEO, emphasized India's critical role as one of the fastest-growing markets for flexible workspaces. TEC's business in India now covers a substantial portfolio, boasting 13 lakh square feet of office space and around 12,500 desks spread across 50 centers.

Raj Kapur, Managing Director of North India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, revealed plans to expand operations in key cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and New Delhi. Globally, TEC recorded a remarkable revenue milestone of USD 315 million, marking an 11.2% annual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024