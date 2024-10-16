The Executive Centre's Expansive Growth: A Green Push in India

The Executive Centre, headquartered in Hong Kong, is set to broaden its footprint in India by investing Rs 125 crore to establish eight new centers. This strategic move comes on the back of a significant 31% increase in Indian revenues for 2023, primarily due to burgeoning demand for adaptable workspaces across different sectors.

Paul Salnikow, the company's Founder and CEO, emphasized India's critical role as one of the fastest-growing markets for flexible workspaces. TEC's business in India now covers a substantial portfolio, boasting 13 lakh square feet of office space and around 12,500 desks spread across 50 centers.

Raj Kapur, Managing Director of North India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, revealed plans to expand operations in key cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and New Delhi. Globally, TEC recorded a remarkable revenue milestone of USD 315 million, marking an 11.2% annual growth.

