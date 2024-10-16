Bomb Scare Diverts Multiple Flights: Safety Protocols Prevail

A Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to a bomb threat that proved false, officials said Wednesday. The security alarm highlights a series of recent hoaxes impacting flight operations across the industry.

After taking off Tuesday night, the flight faced a bomb scare from an anonymous tweet. The aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers, was redirected to Ahmedabad and thoroughly inspected overnight. No suspicious items were discovered, allowing the plane to proceed to Delhi the next morning.

IndiGo confirmed the diversion was due to a "security-related alert" and emphasized that safety protocols were strictly followed in collaboration with authorities. The airline expressed regret for any disruptions experienced by passengers. Similar incidents have marked the past few days, affecting several flights both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)