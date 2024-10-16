Left Menu

Bomb Scare Diverts Multiple Flights: Safety Protocols Prevail

Several flights, including an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi, were diverted after receiving bomb threats deemed hoaxes. Authorities conducted thorough checks, reassuring passengers' safety. Such threats have disrupted flights recently, illustrating the challenges airlines face ensuring safety while dealing with security alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST
A Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to a bomb threat that proved false, officials said Wednesday. The security alarm highlights a series of recent hoaxes impacting flight operations across the industry.

After taking off Tuesday night, the flight faced a bomb scare from an anonymous tweet. The aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers, was redirected to Ahmedabad and thoroughly inspected overnight. No suspicious items were discovered, allowing the plane to proceed to Delhi the next morning.

IndiGo confirmed the diversion was due to a "security-related alert" and emphasized that safety protocols were strictly followed in collaboration with authorities. The airline expressed regret for any disruptions experienced by passengers. Similar incidents have marked the past few days, affecting several flights both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

