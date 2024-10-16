Bomb Threat Forces Akasa Air Emergency Landing
A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with over 180 people on board returned to Delhi following a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, where it was moved to an isolation bay. Safety protocols were followed, and no suspicious items were found.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru made an emergency return to Delhi after a bomb threat was raised, sources said.
The flight QP1335, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely. Delhi Police reported that safety procedures were rigorously followed, ensuring the well-being of all on board.
Over the past two days, several flights have encountered similar threats, leading to heightened security but finding no suspicious items. The alert prompted a quick response from authorities to safeguard passengers and crew.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement