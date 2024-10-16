Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Akasa Air Emergency Landing

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with over 180 people on board returned to Delhi following a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, where it was moved to an isolation bay. Safety protocols were followed, and no suspicious items were found.

An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru made an emergency return to Delhi after a bomb threat was raised, sources said.

The flight QP1335, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely. Delhi Police reported that safety procedures were rigorously followed, ensuring the well-being of all on board.

Over the past two days, several flights have encountered similar threats, leading to heightened security but finding no suspicious items. The alert prompted a quick response from authorities to safeguard passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

