Bomb Threat Forces Akasa Air Emergency Landing

An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru made an emergency return to Delhi after a bomb threat was raised, sources said.

The flight QP1335, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely. Delhi Police reported that safety procedures were rigorously followed, ensuring the well-being of all on board.

Over the past two days, several flights have encountered similar threats, leading to heightened security but finding no suspicious items. The alert prompted a quick response from authorities to safeguard passengers and crew.

