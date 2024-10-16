Ambitious Vietnam-China Railway Project

Vietnam has set its sights on a major infrastructure project: a new railway linking it to China's Yunnan province, with a hefty price tag of 179 trillion dong (approximately $7.17 billion), according to state media reports on Wednesday.

This ambitious 427-kilometer railway will stretch from Vietnam's border province of Lao Cai to the picturesque Ha Long City, as mentioned by the official Vietnam News Agency.

The project is expected to significantly enhance transportation links between Vietnam and China, fostering regional connectivity and economic growth.

