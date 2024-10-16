Delhi Police Investigates Bomb Threat Hoaxes Affecting Flights
The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into numerous bomb threats targeting domestic and international flights. Following a recent bomb scare, an Akasa Air flight returned to Delhi. All incidents were hoaxes. Legal action is progressing against those making false alarms, and multiple FIRs have been lodged.
The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation after registering multiple FIRs regarding bomb threats to domestic and international flights, according to official sources on Wednesday.
An Akasa Air flight headed to Bengaluru, carrying over 180 passengers, was forced to return to New Delhi due to a bomb threat.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated that seven bomb threat incidents this month have been verified as hoaxes, and legal proceedings are underway against the perpetrators to maintain airport security.
