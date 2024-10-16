Sky Threats: Bomb Scares Disrupt Indian Airlines
In recent days, Indian airlines have faced an alarming number of bomb threats, affecting 19 flights. Though these alerts later proved to be hoaxes, they caused significant flight disruptions and prompted arrests. Government agencies are actively investigating to ensure aviation safety amid growing security challenges.
In a wave of distressing security incidents, 19 flights operated by Indian airlines have faced bomb threats over the past three days. Though all the threats turned out to be hoaxes, they triggered delays, diversions, and emergency landings, causing alarm across the aviation sector.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured the public that law enforcement agencies are aggressively investigating these threats, which included multiple flights across different airlines. The Mumbai Police apprehended a minor in connection with some of the threats, while legal actions are being pursued against all responsible parties.
The issue was raised in a parliamentary committee meeting, emphasizing the need for stringent security protocols. As part of heightened measures, Indian authorities are working closely with industry stakeholders to bolster aviation security and prevent further disruptions.
