Bridging Horizons: Pakistan-Russia Enhance Bilateral Ties
Pakistan and Russia agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, industry, and technology during a meeting between Prime Ministers Shehbaz Sharif and Mikhail Mishustin. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and explored new avenues for collaboration, including in multilateral forums like the UN and SCO.
Pakistan and Russia have agreed to advance their partnership by enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, technology, and education.
This development was confirmed during a meeting held in Islamabad between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, alongside the 23rd SCO Heads of Council of Heads of Government meeting.
Both leaders underscored the positive momentum in bilateral relations and expressed commitment to expanding ties across multiple platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
