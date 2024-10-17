Emergency Landing Drama: Vistara Flight's Safe Return After Bomb Threat

A Vistara flight bound for Mumbai had to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat, according to sources. The incident occurred after the flight departed from Frankfurt, Germany.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, carrying 134 passengers and 13 crew members, landed safely in Mumbai at 7.45 am and was immediately moved to an isolation bay for essential security checks.

The airline, in its statement, confirmed the threat received via social media, and stated that all protocols were followed and all passengers disembarked safely. Vistara is fully cooperating with security agencies during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)