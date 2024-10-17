Emergency Landing Drama: Vistara Flight's Safe Return After Bomb Threat
A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat, landing safely in Mumbai. The Boeing 787 with 147 onboard was taken for security checks upon landing. All necessary protocols were followed, ensuring passenger safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A Vistara flight bound for Mumbai had to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat, according to sources. The incident occurred after the flight departed from Frankfurt, Germany.
The Boeing 787 aircraft, carrying 134 passengers and 13 crew members, landed safely in Mumbai at 7.45 am and was immediately moved to an isolation bay for essential security checks.
The airline, in its statement, confirmed the threat received via social media, and stated that all protocols were followed and all passengers disembarked safely. Vistara is fully cooperating with security agencies during the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govinda's Accidental Shooting: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Inquiry
UPDATE 1-Toyota to invest $500 million in electric air taxi company Joby Aviation
Tragedy Strikes Heritage Aviation: Helicopter Crash in Pune Claims Three Lives
Sarfaraz Khan's Daring Double Century Elevates Mumbai in Irani Cup
Aviation Insurers Face High-Stakes Battle Over Stranded Aircraft