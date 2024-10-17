Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: Vistara Flight's Safe Return After Bomb Threat

A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat, landing safely in Mumbai. The Boeing 787 with 147 onboard was taken for security checks upon landing. All necessary protocols were followed, ensuring passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST
Emergency Landing Drama: Vistara Flight's Safe Return After Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Vistara flight bound for Mumbai had to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat, according to sources. The incident occurred after the flight departed from Frankfurt, Germany.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, carrying 134 passengers and 13 crew members, landed safely in Mumbai at 7.45 am and was immediately moved to an isolation bay for essential security checks.

The airline, in its statement, confirmed the threat received via social media, and stated that all protocols were followed and all passengers disembarked safely. Vistara is fully cooperating with security agencies during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024