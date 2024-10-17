Left Menu

Birla Carbon Unveils Revolutionary Asia Post Treatment Plant in India

Birla Carbon has launched its first Asia Post Treatment Plant in Patalganga, India. This facility will enhance the carbon black industry with advanced technology, offering tailored high-performance grades. It aims to meet the growing demand in coatings and inks industries while maintaining sustainability and efficiency.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:41 IST
Birla Carbon, a leader in carbon-based solutions, has inaugurated its first Asia Post Treatment Plant in Patalganga, India. The installation is designed to reshape the carbon black industry by incorporating advanced treatment technology that promises unmatched levels of flexibility, efficiency, and precision.

The plant will cater to escalating demands for high-performance carbon black grades, prominently in industries such as coatings and inks. Rajeev Sonthalia, Director at Birla Carbon, expressed that this strategic brownfield initiative reflects their cutting-edge technological advancements and solidifies the company's role as an innovator in the emerging Asian markets.

John Loudermilk, President and CEO of Birla Carbon, emphasized the plant's significance in reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and efficiency. By establishing this facility, Birla Carbon aims to meet global demands in high-growth sectors, ensuring product quality and paving the way for future sustainability in carbon-based solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

