Charity Event Brings Joy and Support to Orphanage in Tamil Nadu

The International Youth Development Foundation, in partnership with UNISEX Fashion Outfit, hosted a charity event at Mercy Charitable Trust Orphanage in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu. The initiative aimed to support 42 children with essential supplies and recreational activities, fostering a joyful environment and community warmth.

Updated: 17-10-2024 12:10 IST
IYDF Partners with UNISEX Fashion Outfit to Support Orphanage Children in Tamil Nadu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with UNISEX Fashion Outfit to bring hope and happiness to the Mercy Charitable Trust Orphanage in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu. The event, led by Dinesh Kumar T, aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational activities for 42 children, fostering a joyful atmosphere and extending community support.

Children at the orphanage have historically struggled with limited resources. This event sought to alleviate some of these challenges by offering practical assistance through donations and interactive activities. Dinesh Kumar T, expressed, 'It is an honor to be part of an effort that helps these children build confidence and show them societal care.'

The initiative saw contributions including groceries, fresh produce, snacks, and educational materials. R. Lesliese, director of the orphanage, voiced gratitude for the donations, highlighting their positive impact on children's lives. Ten volunteers, including Dinesh Palaniappan and others, engaged the children in a drawing competition and games, adding joy and camaraderie.

Looking forward, IYDF remains committed to supporting children worldwide through similar charity events, hoping to create an environment of care and optimism. Collaborations like these are integral to their mission of promoting social responsibility and compassionate welfare for children.

The event concluded with smiles and laughter, leaving a mark of kindness and setting an example for supporting vulnerable communities. 'Through these activities, we show children they are loved and supported by society,' Dinesh Kumar T remarked, emphasizing the event's success in uplifting spirits and bringing positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

