New Aviation Norms Set to Combat Hoax Bomb Threats
The civil aviation ministry is aiming to establish stringent norms to combat hoax bomb threats against airlines. Proposals include placing offenders on a no-fly list. Recent threats to over 20 Indian flights, mostly hoaxes, have led to seeking legislative amendments and international precedence to ensure passenger safety.
The civil aviation ministry is moving towards establishing stricter norms to mitigate incidents of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines. A senior official confirmed on Thursday that measures under consideration include adding offenders to a no-fly list.
In the past four days, over 20 flights of various Indian airlines, inclusive of international routes, have faced bomb threats, predominantly confirmed as hoaxes. As a result, the ministry is contemplating amendments to current regulations, including those governed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), to enforce severe penalties on offenders, as per an informed official.
Legal consultations are underway regarding potential rule changes. Foreign practices in handling hoax bomb threats are also being reviewed by the ministry to strengthen deterrence strategies. Discussions with the home and law ministries are ongoing, with inputs being solicited from airlines.
