Tomato Price Relief on the Horizon for Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR residents can expect relief from high tomato prices soon, with increased supply from Maharashtra anticipated. Government efforts include selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg through the NCCF, addressing supply disruptions from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to monsoon damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Relief is in sight for Delhi-NCR residents grappling with skyrocketing tomato prices, which have exceeded Rs 100 per kilogram, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

To combat the surge, tomatoes are being sold at a subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kg in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF).

Disruptions from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, caused by monsoon rains affecting crops, have spurred price hikes during the festive season, but increased shipments from Maharashtra are expected to stabilize the market soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

