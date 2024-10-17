Left Menu

Hyundai's Expansion Drive: Modernization Initiative in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore in revamping its Tamil Nadu facility, adding 155 new jobs and expanding the plant by 1.81 lakh sq metres. While maintaining current production capacity, this upgrade will aid in domestic and international market demands, enhancing socio-economic development nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India announced its plan to invest Rs 1,500 crore to revamp and modernize its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The expansion will increase the plant's built-up area to 7.21 lakh sq metres from the existing 5.40 lakh sq metres, while not altering its production capacity of 8.50 lakh cars annually.

The revamping initiative at the Irungattukottai site, near the Kancheepuram district, is set to create 155 additional jobs, complementing the current workforce of 18,706 employees. This expansion targets to meet growing demands for passenger vehicles within domestic and overseas markets, enhancing employment and socio-economic conditions in nearby regions.

Hyundai emphasizes that this development will not require extra land, using current assets efficiently. The facility, sprawling across 538 acres, underscores Hyundai's strategic efforts to cater to rising market demands by enhancing its current infrastructure. The expansion is scheduled for completion within five years with construction commencing post-approval acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

