Mumbai Property Registrations Soar 13% During Navratri: A Festive Boost

Mumbai saw a significant boost in property registrations during the Navratri festival, with figures rising by 13% compared to the previous year, as reported by Knight Frank India. The nine-day period witnessed 5,199 units registered, a sharp rise from last year's 4,594 units.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, attributed this increase to the festive season, which reignited sales momentum. Baijal noted that the earlier month saw lower registrations due to homebuyers avoiding major purchases during the Shraddh period.

Navratri's positive sentiment, combined with stable interest rates and a growing demand for premium properties, contributed to the upswing. As the festive season progresses into Diwali, Baijal predicts continued strong registration volumes, buoyed by steady sales and increasing property prices.

