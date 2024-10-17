Bajaj Auto Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline
Bajaj Auto's shares fell over 13% after reporting a 31% decline in consolidated profit due to increased expenses and a one-time deferred tax provision. The company's market valuation dropped significantly. Despite a rise in total revenue, profits haven't met last year's figures, impacting investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Bajaj Auto's shares plummeted over 13% on Thursday as the company disclosed a 31% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.
The company's stock fell 12.87% to close at Rs 10,122.30 on the BSE, having hit a low of Rs 10,071 during the session. On the NSE, it saw a 13.11% decrease, closing at Rs 10,093.50.
Bajaj Auto's market valuation took a massive hit, eroding by Rs 41,665.54 crore to Rs 2,82,672.93 crore. The decline was attributed to increased expenses and a one-time deferred tax provision, with profits falling from Rs 2,020 crore to Rs 1,385 crore this quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack
Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran's Aggression
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture
Chhattisgarh Green Summit 2023: A New Paradigm in Forest Conservation
Tehran's Tension: Iran's Missile Responses and Public Reactions