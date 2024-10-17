Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline

Bajaj Auto's shares fell over 13% after reporting a 31% decline in consolidated profit due to increased expenses and a one-time deferred tax provision. The company's market valuation dropped significantly. Despite a rise in total revenue, profits haven't met last year's figures, impacting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:41 IST
Bajaj Auto Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto's shares plummeted over 13% on Thursday as the company disclosed a 31% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The company's stock fell 12.87% to close at Rs 10,122.30 on the BSE, having hit a low of Rs 10,071 during the session. On the NSE, it saw a 13.11% decrease, closing at Rs 10,093.50.

Bajaj Auto's market valuation took a massive hit, eroding by Rs 41,665.54 crore to Rs 2,82,672.93 crore. The decline was attributed to increased expenses and a one-time deferred tax provision, with profits falling from Rs 2,020 crore to Rs 1,385 crore this quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024