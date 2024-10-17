Left Menu

HouseEazy Celebrates Channel Partner Success in Glamorous Style

HouseEazy, India's leading prop-tech startup, hosted a dazzling event to honor its channel partners. The summit highlighted achievements, fostered synergy, and underscored growth. HouseEazy continues to expand its market presence, aiming for significant transaction growth, while integrating advanced technology for a seamless resale home market experience.

Updated: 17-10-2024 17:39 IST
  • India

HouseEazy, a leading prop-tech startup in India, recently hosted a glamour-filled event to celebrate its channel partners. The summit was organized to highlight the achievements of these partners, share company milestones, and explore future collaborations.

Speaking at the event, Co-founder Deepak Bhatia emphasized the company's mission to consistently deliver a 10X experience through innovation and technology. HouseEazy has achieved transactions worth Rs. 1,000 Cr and aims for Rs. 3,000 Cr in the next 12 months, driven by a growing network of partners.

Co-founder Tarun Sainani highlighted the importance of channel partners in HouseEazy's success. The summit featured Bollywood celebrities and the launch of the HouseEazy Cricket League, signifying the perfect blend of work and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

